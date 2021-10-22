Gentex: Q3 Earnings Insights
Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Gentex missed their estimated earnings by 15.79%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $75,040,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.09, which was followed by a 1.6% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Gentex's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.45
|0.49
|0.50
|0.40
|EPS Actual
|0.36
|0.46
|0.58
|0.48
|Revenue Estimate
|470.58M
|492.55M
|483.16M
|451.25M
|Revenue Actual
|428.00M
|483.73M
|529.86M
|474.64M
