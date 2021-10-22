 Skip to main content

VF Corp Shares Slide As Supply Chain Woes Hurt Q2 Bottomline
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 22, 2021 8:58am   Comments
VF Corp Shares Slide As Supply Chain Woes Hurt Q2 Bottomline
  • VF Corp (NYSE: VFC) reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 23% year-on-year, to $3.198 billion, missing the analyst consensus of $3.50 billion.
  • Revenue from the Active segment increased 16% Y/Y, the Outdoor segment rose 31%, and the Work segment grew 18%. Direct-to-consumer revenue rose 32% Y/Y, and Digital increased 24%.
  • The gross margin expanded 290 basis points to 53.7%. The operating margin was 17.5%, and operating income for the quarter rose 74.5% to $558 million.
  • Adjusted EPS of $1.11 missed the analyst consensus of $1.15.
  • The company noted the resurgence of COVID-19 lockdowns in key sourcing countries has resulted in additional manufacturing capacity constraints during Q2. VF said it is working with its suppliers to minimize disruption.
  • "While the recovery has been impacted by further pandemic-related disruptions, we continue to see accelerating demand signals across our business," said CEO Steve Rendle.
  • VF Corp held $1.4 billion in cash and equivalents as of September 2021.
  • VF's Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share, payable on December 20, 2021, to shareholders of record on December 10, 2021. VF intends to continue to pay its regularly scheduled dividend.
  • Outlook: VF has reaffirmed its FY22 outlook of $12 billion in revenue against the consensus of $11.96 billion. Adjusted EPS of around $3.20 versus the consensus of $3.17.
  • Price action: VFC shares are trading lower by 6.84% at $69 in premarket on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingEarnings News Guidance Short Ideas Movers Trading Ideas

