 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Crocs Shares Are Surging Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 21, 2021 10:12am   Comments
Share:
Why Crocs Shares Are Surging Today

Crocs Inc (NASDAQ: CROX) is trading significantly higher Thursday after the company announced better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued guidance. 

Crocs reported quarterly earnings of $2.47 per share, which beat the estimate of $1.88 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $625.9 million, which beat the estimate of $610.01 million. 

Related Link: Crocs Shares Jump After Q3 Beat, Solid FY21 Outlook

Crocs expects full-year revenue growth of 62% to 65%. The company expects full-year 2022 revenue growth to exceed 20% compared to 2021.

"Globally, our teams are managing through the supply chain disruptions to mitigate the impact on our business. Despite the temporary disruptions, we expect 2022 revenues to grow over 20% from 2021 fueled by the strength of our brand and consumer demand globally," said Andrew Rees, CEO of Crocs.

Crocs is engaged in the design, development, marketing, distribution and sale of casual lifestyle footwear accessories for men, women and children.

CROX Price Action: Crocs has traded as high as $163.18 and as low as $50.55 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 7.60% at around $146 at time of publication.

Photo: fdecomite from Flickr.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CROX)

Why Jim Cramer Likes Celanese, Prefers ON Semiconductor Over This Stock
Crocs Shares Jump After Q3 Beat, Solid FY21 Outlook
Earnings Scheduled For October 21, 2021
Earnings Outlook For Crocs, Inc.
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Andrew Rees why it's movingEarnings News Guidance

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com