American Airlines Group: Q3 Earnings Insights
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
American Airlines Group beat their estimated earnings by 4.81%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $5,796,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.72, which was followed by a 0.19% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at American Airlines Group's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-2.41
|-4.30
|-4.11
|-5.88
|EPS Actual
|-1.69
|-4.32
|-3.86
|-5.54
|Revenue Estimate
|7.14B
|4.04B
|3.88B
|2.76B
|Revenue Actual
|7.48B
|4.01B
|4.03B
|3.17B
