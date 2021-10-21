American Airlines Group: Q3 Earnings Insights

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

American Airlines Group beat their estimated earnings by 4.81%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $5,796,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.72, which was followed by a 0.19% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at American Airlines Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -2.41 -4.30 -4.11 -5.88 EPS Actual -1.69 -4.32 -3.86 -5.54 Revenue Estimate 7.14B 4.04B 3.88B 2.76B Revenue Actual 7.48B 4.01B 4.03B 3.17B

