Recap: Albertsons Companies Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 20, 2021 7:33am   Comments
Recap: Albertsons Companies Q2 Earnings

 

Albertsons Companies(NYSE:ACI) stock fell by 4.1% on Tuesday after the company reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, October 18, 2021 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Albertsons Companies beat their estimated earnings by 42.22%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $748,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22, which was followed by a 0.05% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Albertsons Companies's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020
EPS Estimate 0.45 0.67 0.51 0.42 0.25
EPS Actual 0.64 0.89 0.60 0.66 0.60
Price Change % -4.1% -0.05% -0.6% 0.12% -1.58%

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

