Recap: Albertsons Companies Q2 Earnings
Albertsons Companies(NYSE:ACI) stock fell by 4.1% on Tuesday after the company reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, October 18, 2021 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Albertsons Companies beat their estimated earnings by 42.22%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $748,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22, which was followed by a 0.05% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Albertsons Companies's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|Q2 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.45
|0.67
|0.51
|0.42
|0.25
|EPS Actual
|0.64
|0.89
|0.60
|0.66
|0.60
|Price Change %
|-4.1%
|-0.05%
|-0.6%
|0.12%
|-1.58%
