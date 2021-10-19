 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Johnson & Johnson Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 19, 2021 11:13am   Comments
Share:
Why Johnson & Johnson Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is trading higher Tuesday after the company announced better-than-expected third-quarter earnings results and raised guidance.

Johnson & Johnson reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $2.60 per share, which beat the estimate of $2.36 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $23.34 billion, which came in below the estimate of $23.74 billion.

Johnson & Johnson raised its full-year 2021 earnings guidance from a range of $9.60 to $9.70 per share to a range of $9.77 to $9.82 per share versus the estimate of $9.66 per share.

The company raised its full-year 2021 revenue guidance from a range of $93.8 billion to $94.6 billion to a range of $94.1 billion to $94.6 billion versus the estimate of $94.3 billion.

"Our third-quarter results demonstrate solid performance across Johnson & Johnson, driven by robust above-market results in Pharmaceuticals, ongoing recovery in Medical Devices, and strong growth in Consumer Health," said Alex Gorsky, chairman and CEO of Johnson & Johnson.

JNJ Price Action: Johnson & Johnson has traded as high as $179.92 and as low as $133.65 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 2.83% at $164.65 at time of publication.

Photo: Public Domain from Flickr.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JNJ)

Lower Than Expected Housing Starts and Building Permits Could Be Problems for Homebuilders
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Johnson & Johnson Boosts FY21 Guidance
FDA May Allow 'Mix and Match' Regime For COVID-19 Booster Shots: NYT
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Entasis, Dermata Spike Higher On Positive Readouts, J&J Q3 EPS Beats Estimates, Wave Life Sciences Regains Right To CNS Portfolio
Johnson & Johnson Shares Gain After Q3 Earnings Beat Wall Street; Raises FY21 Guidance
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of Earnings Reports
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Alex Gorsky why it's movingEarnings News Guidance

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com