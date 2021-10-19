 Skip to main content

Price Over Earnings Overview: Quest Diagnostics
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2021 9:52am   Comments
Right now, Quest Diagnostics Inc. (NYSE:DGX) share price is at $145.77, after a 1.43% gain. Moreover, over the past month, the stock fell by 5.60%, but in the past year, increased by 18.61%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is overvalued, even if the company is performing up to par in the current session.

Assuming that all other factors are held constant, this could present itself as an opportunity for shareholders trying to capitalize on the higher share price. The stock is currently below from its 52 week high by 9.21%.

The P/E ratio is used by long-term shareholders to assess the company's market performance against aggregate market data, historical earnings, and the industry at large. A lower P/E can either represent a company's poor future earnings potential or a buying opportunity relative to other stocks. It shows that shareholders are less than willing to pay a high share price, because they do not expect the company to exhibit growth, in terms of future earnings.

Depending on the particular phase of a business cycle, some industries will perform better than others.

Compared to the aggregate P/E ratio of the 30.83 in the Health Care Providers & Services industry, Quest Diagnostics Inc. has a lower P/E ratio of 8.58. Shareholders might be inclined to think that the stock might perform worse than its industry peers. It's also possible that the stock is undervalued.

There are many limitations to price to earnings ratio. It is sometimes difficult to determine the nature of the earnings makeup of a company. Shareholders might not get what they're looking for, from trailing earnings.

 

