Preview: Johnson & Johnson's Earnings

JNJ is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2021-10-19. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Johnson & Johnson will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $2.36

Johnson & Johnson bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $9.25, which was followed by a 0.29 increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Johnson & Johnson's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 2.27 2.34 1.82 1.98 EPS Actual 2.48 2.59 1.86 2.20 Revenue Estimate 22.19B 22.01B 21.67B 20.20B Revenue Actual 23.32B 22.32B 22.48B 21.08B

Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson were trading at $161.3 as of October 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.21%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

