U.S. Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Insights
U.S. Bancorp(NYSE:USB) stock rose by 0.25% on Friday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
U.S. Bancorp beat their estimated earnings by 12.07%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $75,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 2.81% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at U.S. Bancorp's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.16
|1.14
|0.96
|0.95
|0.91
|EPS Actual
|1.30
|1.28
|1.45
|0.95
|0.99
|Price Change %
|0.25%
|-2.81%
|2.72%
|0.2%
|2.33%
