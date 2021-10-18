U.S. Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Insights

U.S. Bancorp(NYSE:USB) stock rose by 0.25% on Friday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

U.S. Bancorp beat their estimated earnings by 12.07%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $75,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 2.81% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at U.S. Bancorp's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 1.16 1.14 0.96 0.95 0.91 EPS Actual 1.30 1.28 1.45 0.95 0.99 Price Change % 0.25% -2.81% 2.72% 0.2% 2.33%

