 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Badger Meter Clocks 13% Revenue Growth In Q3, Beats Consensus
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 15, 2021 9:43am   Comments
Share:
Badger Meter Clocks 13% Revenue Growth In Q3, Beats Consensus
  • Badger Meter Inc (NYSE: BMIreported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 13.3% year-on-year to $128.7 million, beating the consensus of $126.5 million.
  • Robust order activity and water quality acquisitions drove a 12.2% Y/Y growth in utility water sales. Excluding acquisitions, Core utility water sales increased 1.7% Y/Y.
  • Sales of flow instrumentation products grew 18.5% Y/Y.
  • The gross margin improved 20 basis points to 39.8%. The operating margin contracted 210 basis points to 15.1%.
  • EPS of $0.54 beat the analyst consensus of $0.50.
  • It held $67 million in cash and equivalents and generated $17.7 million in operating cash flow.
  • "Throughout the quarter, we took a variety of strategic actions to continue serving our customers in the face of ongoing electronic and other component delays. Additionally, we continue to combat increasing inflationary cost pressures across the business," said Kenneth C. Bockhorst, Chairman, President and CEO.
  • Price action: BMI shares traded lower by 0.13% at $102.76 on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BMI)

Earnings Scheduled For October 15, 2021
Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Badger Meter
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com