Badger Meter Clocks 13% Revenue Growth In Q3, Beats Consensus
- Badger Meter Inc (NYSE: BMI) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 13.3% year-on-year to $128.7 million, beating the consensus of $126.5 million.
- Robust order activity and water quality acquisitions drove a 12.2% Y/Y growth in utility water sales. Excluding acquisitions, Core utility water sales increased 1.7% Y/Y.
- Sales of flow instrumentation products grew 18.5% Y/Y.
- The gross margin improved 20 basis points to 39.8%. The operating margin contracted 210 basis points to 15.1%.
- EPS of $0.54 beat the analyst consensus of $0.50.
- It held $67 million in cash and equivalents and generated $17.7 million in operating cash flow.
- "Throughout the quarter, we took a variety of strategic actions to continue serving our customers in the face of ongoing electronic and other component delays. Additionally, we continue to combat increasing inflationary cost pressures across the business," said Kenneth C. Bockhorst, Chairman, President and CEO.
- Price action: BMI shares traded lower by 0.13% at $102.76 on Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.