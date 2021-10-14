 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Bank Of America
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 14, 2021 3:22pm   Comments
Share:
PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Bank Of America

Trading an issue after a company announces can be a difficult task. The reason being, larger market participants are looking to unload or acquire large blocks of shares and a retail trader can easily get run over.

However, by using some simple technical analysis a trader can benefit from the volatility. In Thursday’s session, the premarket price action in Bank Of America (NYSE: BAC) was dissected and the implications for the upcoming session make it the PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day.

pmp-intro-professional_trading-from-relationships-banner-20211016-728x90.jpg

Low Bar To Clear: One advantage of reporting after one of your peers in a sector is that the company reporting may temper expectations for the latter. With respect to Bank Of America, it benefitted from JPMorgan & Chase’s (NYSE: JPM) mixed report.

As a result, the issue was sharply lower in Wednesday’s session and declined $4.36, or 2.6%, from $165.36 to $161. In response, Bank Of America fell in sympathy, declining $0.40 or 0.9% from $43.54 to $43.14.

Surprise! Before the open, Bank Of America reported quarterly earnings of $0.85 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $0.71 by 19.7%. The company reported quarterly sales of $22.80 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $21.78 billion by 4.68%.

The EPS beat and revenue beat on both metrics had it firmly in the green during premarket trading.

PreMarket Prep Take: When Bank of America was being covered on the show, it was trading at the $44.40 area. Co-host Dennis Dick discussed Bank Of America’s advantage of reporting after JPMorgan, which had set a lower bar to clear to impress the Street.

With the issue already trading sharply higher, the author of this article pointed out that there is one major resistance level for the issue on the upside. That being the trio of consecutive highs from Oct. 7 ($44.87), Oct. 8 ($44.81) and Oct. 11 ($44.81).

Price Action: After a higher open, the issue made a run at the aforementioned resistance level, but came up shy only reaching $44.77 and reversed course. The ensuing decline found support just under the top of Wednesday’s range ($43.64), falling to $43.48.

Since making that low, it has sharply rebounded and as 3:15 p.m. is approaching the early morning high, which is just under the trio of highs mentioned above.

Photo: Mike Mozart, Flickr

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BAC)

It's The Earnings, Stupid
8 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Taiwan Semiconductor Earnings Reflects Problems with Supply Chain
Why Bank Of America Shares Are Rising Today
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of Bank Earnings
5 Stocks To Watch For October 14, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Technicals Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com