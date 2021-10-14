 Skip to main content

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning PetroChina Co Stock In The Last 20 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 14, 2021 12:30pm   Comments
PetroChina Co (NYSE:PTR) has outperformed the market over the past 90 days by 19.93%, generating a 22.34% return for its investors over the time period. Now, given this information, it may seem like price appreciation alone is the best way to have made money on this stock, that's not actually the case.

This is because PetroChina Co has been paying out a regular cash dividend every year over the past 20 years. Investors who fail to account for dividends are missing a key ingredient in calculating a stock's profitability over time.

Visualzing $100 Cash Growth Over Last 20

comp_fig

By looking at the price chart of PTR's common stock one can see that price appreciation alone misses a fair bit of value if one's considering holding the stock for a long period of time. This is the case for other equities too; check out all Benzinga's dividend data here or in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro.

 

BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

