5 Stocks To Watch For October 14, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 14, 2021 5:23am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $17.01 billion before the opening bell. Citigroup shares gained 0.1% to $70.34 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) to have earned 0.71 per share on revenue of $21.78 billion for the latest quarter. The bank will release earnings after the markets close. Bank of America shares gained 0.4% to $43.29 in after-hours trading.
  • Huttig Building Products Inc (NYSE: HBP) reported a review of strategic alternatives. Huttig Building shares jumped 11.3% to $5.80 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Before the markets open, Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $18.37 billion. Wells Fargo shares fell 0.4% to $45.86 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $9.68 billion before the opening bell. Morgan Stanley shares gained 0.4% to $99.00 in after-hours trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

