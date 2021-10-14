5 Stocks To Watch For October 14, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $17.01 billion before the opening bell. Citigroup shares gained 0.1% to $70.34 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: C) to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $17.01 billion before the opening bell. Citigroup shares gained 0.1% to $70.34 in after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) to have earned 0.71 per share on revenue of $21.78 billion for the latest quarter. The bank will release earnings after the markets close. Bank of America shares gained 0.4% to $43.29 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: BAC) to have earned 0.71 per share on revenue of $21.78 billion for the latest quarter. The bank will release earnings after the markets close. Bank of America shares gained 0.4% to $43.29 in after-hours trading. Huttig Building Products Inc (NYSE: HBP) reported a review of strategic alternatives. Huttig Building shares jumped 11.3% to $5.80 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor