Theratechnologies Q3 Earnings Lags Consensus As Trogarzo Sales Decline
- Theratechnologies Inc (NASDAQ: THTX) reported Q3 sales of $17.85 million, +27% Y/Y propelled by higher Egrifta sales of $11.22 million, +64%. The revenue missed the consensus of $19.66 million.
- Trogarzo sales declined 8% to $6.63 million on lower unit sales as patients refrained from visiting their physicians. Competitive pressures and higher rebates also impacted the sales.
- It posted a net loss of $(0.10) for the quarter compared to $(0.09) a year ago, missing the consensus loss of $(0.07).
- The Company used $(3.13) million in operating cash flow.
- Price Action: THTX shares closed lower by 0.14% at $3.50 on Tuesday.
