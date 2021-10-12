 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Lindsey Bell Believes Stocks Will Rise On Q3 Earnings Season

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 12, 2021 11:54am   Comments
Share:
Why Lindsey Bell Believes Stocks Will Rise On Q3 Earnings Season

On CNBC’s “Trading Nation,” Lindsey Bell said that stocks typically react well to the third-quarter earnings season.

Corporate management teams start to talk about the next year and give an indication of what’s to come, she added.

The third quarter this year in the first in four quarters that will see earnings estimates move a little lower, and the stock market has also been under pressure going into the reporting season, Bell said. So, stocks are set up to perform well.

Bell believes the fate of the stocks will boil down to the commentary on margins and pricing pressure.

Through the pandemic, a lot of management teams refrained from announcing their guidance, and analysts have been “flying blind,” she pointed out. So, we have seen companies beat expectations in a big way over the past couple of quarters.

The set up looks the same this time but there is no guarantee for numbers to beat expectations or for stocks to move higher, Bell noted. The market will favor companies that are high quality, can handle higher costs and are able to pass through pricing power to the consumer, she added.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Lindsey BellEarnings Long Ideas News Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com