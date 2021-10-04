 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Paychex: Q1 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2021 7:03am   Comments
Share:
Paychex: Q1 Earnings Insights

 

Paychex(NASDAQ:PAYX) stock rose by 2.4% on Friday after the company reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Paychex beat their estimated earnings by 11.25%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $150,800,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 1.28% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Paychex's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.80 0.67 0.92 0.66 0.55
EPS Actual 0.89 0.72 0.96 0.73 0.63
Price Change % 2.4% 1.28% -0.64% 0.33% 1.37%

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (PAYX)

10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Paychex Shares Gain After Raising FY22 Outlook Above Consensus
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Climb Ahead Of GDP, Jobless Claims Data
5 Stocks To Watch For September 30, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For September 30, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com