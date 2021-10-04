Paychex: Q1 Earnings Insights
Paychex(NASDAQ:PAYX) stock rose by 2.4% on Friday after the company reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 08:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Paychex beat their estimated earnings by 11.25%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $150,800,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 1.28% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Paychex's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.80
|0.67
|0.92
|0.66
|0.55
|EPS Actual
|0.89
|0.72
|0.96
|0.73
|0.63
|Price Change %
|2.4%
|1.28%
|-0.64%
|0.33%
|1.37%
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News