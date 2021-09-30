Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; CarMax Profit Misses Views

Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.11% to 34,352.56 while the NASDAQ climbed 0.44% to 14,576.37. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.15% to 4,365.81.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 43,349,440 cases with around 695,110 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 33,739,980 cases and 448,060 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,399,540 COVID-19 cases with 596,120 deaths. In total, there were at least 233,286,300 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,774,570 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Information technology shares jumped 0.5% on Thursday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI), up 13% and AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIL) up 9%.

In trading on Thursday, energy shares fell 1.2%.

Top Headline

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter on Thursday.

CarMax reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.72 per share, missing analysts’ estimates of $1.89 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $7.99 billion, versus expectations of $6.85 billion.

Equities Trading UP

Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ: PALT) shares shot up 58% to $13.23. Paltalk engaged ClearThink to lead expanded investor relations program.

Shares of Onion Global Limited (NYSE: OG) got a boost, shooting 25% to $8.48. Onion Global announced plans to launch the "LUCA Elite Club" events in its KOC community to enhance distribution channel efficiency.

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO) shares were also up, gaining 16% to $27.18 after the company reported upbeat Q1 results and raised FY22 sales guidance.

Equities Trading DOWN

Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ) shares tumbled 37% to $4.12 after dropping over 25% on Wednesday.

Shares of Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) were down 29% to $7.94. Volta yesterday announced two new patents for EV charging station innovations.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) was down, falling 25% to $16.59 after reporting downbeat quarterly results. The company also issued Q3 guidance below estimates.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.1% to $74.88, while gold traded up 0.4% to $1,729.00.

Silver traded up 0.7% Thursday to $21.645 while copper fell 1.3% to $4.1455.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.4%, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.2% and the German DAX 30 dropped 0.1%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 climbed 0.3%, French CAC 40 climbed 0.2% and Italy’s FTSE MIB gained 0.1%.

Annual house price growth in the UK eased to 10% in September from 11% in the prior month, while current account deficit shrank to GBP 8.6 billion in the June quarter from GBP 8.8 billion in the prior period. The British economy grew by 5.5% on quarter during the third quarter.

German unemployment rate stood at 3.6% in August unchanged from August’s 16-month low level. Annual inflation rate in France rose to 2.1% in September from 1.9% in August, while Spain's retail sales fell 0.9% from a year ago in August.

Economics

The US economy grew at a rate of 6.7% on quarter during the second quarter.

US initial jobless claims increased rose for a third consecutive week to 362,000 in the week ending September 25.

Corporate profits rose 10.5% to a record high of $2.44 trillion during the second quarter.

The Chicago PMI fell to 64.7 for September from 66.8 in August.

The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic will speak at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker is set to speak at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans will speak at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard is set to speak at 1:05 p.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly is set to speak at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Data on farm prices for August will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.

