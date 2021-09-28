 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mid-Day Market Update: Nasdaq Down 2.5%; IHS Markit Posts Upbeat Earnings

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2021 12:05pm   Comments
Share:
Mid-Day Market Update: Nasdaq Down 2.5%; IHS Markit Posts Upbeat Earnings

Midway through trading Tuesday, the Dow traded down 1.38% to 34,389.17 while the NASDAQ fell 2.58% to 14,583.28. The S&P also fell, dropping 1.89% to 4,359.24.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 43,116,440 cases with around 690,430 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 33,697,580 cases and 447,370 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,366,390 COVID-19 cases with 594,650 deaths. In total, there were at least 232,407,580 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,758,270 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares jumped 0.4% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP), up 13% and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: GDP) up 8%.

In trading on Tuesday, communication services shares fell 2.9%.

Top Headline

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE: INFO) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Tuesday.

IHS Markit reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $0.85 per share, exceeding analysts’ estimates of $0.83 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $1.18 billion, versus expectations of $1.17 billion.

 

Equities Trading UP

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) shares shot up 52% to $4.4775 after the company issued full-year 2022 revenue guidance of $37.5 million to $42.5 million, representing a 350% increase year-over-year.

Shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) got a boost, shooting 32% to $7.08 after the company announced the OTC consumer launch of Regenacyn Advanced Scar Gel and Ocucyn Eyelid & Eyelash Cleanser on Amazon.com and MucoClyns on Amazon sites in Europe.

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) shares were also up, gaining 22% to $14.97 after the company raised the long-term financial targets announced during Q4 2020 earnings.

Check out these big movers of the day

Equities Trading DOWN

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE: FHS) shares tumbled 27% to $2.83 after the company reported H1 results.

Shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) were down 22% to $7.22. The company was the target of a short report from Blue Orca Capital.

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) was down, falling 17% to $8.79 after jumping 15% on Monday.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.8% to $74.86, while gold traded down 0.8% to $1,738.40.

Silver traded down 0.9% Tuesday to $22.485 while copper fell 0.9% to $4.2515.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 tumbled 2.2%, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 2.6% and the German DAX 30 dipped 2.1%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 fell 2.2%, French CAC 40 fell 2.2% and Italy’s FTSE MIB fell 2.1%.

The GfK Consumer Climate Indicator for Germany increased to 0.3 for October versus a revised reading of -1.1 in September, while French consumer confidence indicator rose by 3 points to a reading of 102.0 in September.

Economics

The goods trade deficit widened to $87.6 billion in August from $86.8 billion in July.

Wholesale inventories rose 1.2% to $731 billion in August.

The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index rose at a fresh record 19.9% year-over-year in July.

The FHFA's house price index rose 1.4% from a month ago in July.

The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index fell to 109.30 in September versus previous reading of 113.80.

The Treasury will auction 7-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Data on money supply for August will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard will speak at 1:40 p.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard will speak at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AGMH + DBGI)

Why Digital Brands Group's Stock Is Surging Higher Today
50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
38 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
24 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
11 Financials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Penny Stocks Eurozone Commodities Small Cap Global Intraday Update

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com