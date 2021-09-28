 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For September 28, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2021 4:49am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) to report quarterly earnings at $2.72 per share on revenue of $404.97 million after the closing bell. FactSet Research shares dropped 1% to close at $369.12 on Monday.
  • Analysts are expecting Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) to have earned $2.33 per share on revenue of $8.22 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Micron shares rose 0.9% to $75.89 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) is in advanced talks to buy Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: XLRN), the Wall Street Journal reported. Merck shares rose 0.1% to $73.45 in after-hours trading, while Acceleron Pharma shares surged 2% to $182.45 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE: UNFI) to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $6.85 billion before the opening bell. United Natural Foods shares slipped 0.1% to $37.95 in after-hours trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

