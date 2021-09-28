5 Stocks To Watch For September 28, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) to report quarterly earnings at $2.72 per share on revenue of $404.97 million after the closing bell. FactSet Research shares dropped 1% to close at $369.12 on Monday.
- Analysts are expecting Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) to have earned $2.33 per share on revenue of $8.22 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Micron shares rose 0.9% to $75.89 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) is in advanced talks to buy Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: XLRN), the Wall Street Journal reported. Merck shares rose 0.1% to $73.45 in after-hours trading, while Acceleron Pharma shares surged 2% to $182.45 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE: UNFI) to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $6.85 billion before the opening bell. United Natural Foods shares slipped 0.1% to $37.95 in after-hours trading.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga