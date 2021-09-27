Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; US Durable Goods Orders Increase Sharply In August

Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.65% to 35,024.73 while the NASDAQ fell 0.98% to 14,899.77. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.22% to 4,445.70.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 42,932,210 cases with around 688,040 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 33,678,780 cases and 447,190 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,351,970 COVID-19 cases with 594,440 deaths. In total, there were at least 231,898,110 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,749,570 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares jumped 3.6% on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR), up 10% and Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE: ARCH) up 8%.

In trading on Monday, information technology shares fell 1.3%.

Top Headline

Equities Trading UP

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) shares shot up 61% to $3.88 after the company said its subsidiary, Skypersonic, Inc, won a five-year contract from NASA to provide drone and rover software, hardware, and support for the Simulated Mars mission.

Shares of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) got a boost, shooting 36% to $25.86 after the company announced shareholder approval of the strategic merger with Quoin Pharmaceuticals.

ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ: ENG) shares were also up, gaining 25% to $2.85.

Equities Trading DOWN

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) shares tumbled 28% to $2.33 after the company announced topline data from its Phase 1 study of ASLAN004 for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD).

Shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) were down 14% to $6.23 after the company announced data from its Phase 2 study of EDP1815 for mild and moderate psoriasis.

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MRM) was down, falling 12% to $9.94 after dropping 11% on Friday. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies recently said it will buy ZACC Kabushiki Kaisha for $3.362 million.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 1.2% to $74.86, while gold traded down 0.3% to $1,747.40.

Silver traded up 0.5% Monday to $22.54 while copper fell 0.3% to $4.2720.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 slipped 0.1%, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 1.1% and the German DAX 30 gained 0.5%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.2%, French CAC 40 rose 0.4% and Italy’s FTSE MIB gained 0.4%.

Loans to households in the Eurozone increased 4.2% in August, unchanged from the earlier month's growth. Producer prices in Spain surged 18% year-over-year in August following a 15.6% increase in the prior month.

Economics

US durable goods orders rose 1.8% in August following a revised 0.5% growth in July. Analysts, meanwhile were expecting for a 0.7% increase.

The Dallas Fed manufacturing index for September is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The Treasury is set to auction 6-month bills and 2-year notes at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.

The Treasury will auction 3-month bills and 5-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

