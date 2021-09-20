5 Stocks To Watch For September 20, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) to report quarterly earnings at $3.28 per share on revenue of $6.86 billion before the opening bell. Lennar shares fell 0.4% to $100.90 in after-hours trading.

The FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted against recommending a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE – ADR (NASDAQ: BNTX) to the general population. Pfizer shares fell 0.3% to $43.78 in after-hours trading, while BioNTech shares dropped 2.8% to $349.00 in the after-hours trading session.

