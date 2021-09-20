 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For September 20, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2021 4:37am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) to report quarterly earnings at $3.28 per share on revenue of $6.86 billion before the opening bell. Lennar shares fell 0.4% to $100.90 in after-hours trading.
  • The FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted against recommending a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE – ADR (NASDAQ: BNTX) to the general population. Pfizer shares fell 0.3% to $43.78 in after-hours trading, while BioNTech shares dropped 2.8% to $349.00 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Analysts are expecting Cognyte Software Ltd (NASDAQ: CGNT) to have earned $0.15 per share on revenue of $115.57 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Cognyte Software shares gained 1.4% to $28.55 in after-hours trading.
  • Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEUS) reported the sale of Detroit assets and operations to Venture Steel Inc. for $58.4 million in cash. Olympic Steel shares climbed 3.8% to $25.40 in the after-hours trading session.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

