5 Stocks To Watch For September 17, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 17, 2021 4:51am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For September 17, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU) to report a quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $104.00 million before the opening bell. Manchester United shares gained 0.6% to close at $17.62 on Thursday.
  • USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: USNA) lowered its guidance for FY21 and raised its buyback program to $150 million. The company also reported preliminary Q3 earnings of $1.28 to $1.33 per share and sales of $265 million to $270 million. USANA Health shares fell 2.8% to $85.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) agreed to acquire BrokerBay Inc. However, no terms of the deal were disclosed. Carrier Global shares slipped 0.1% to $55.05 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE: IFF) named Glenn Richter as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. The company also said it expects FY21 sales of $11.55 billion, versus analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. International Flavors shares gained 0.1% to $143.16 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Gritstone bio Inc (NASDAQ: GRTS) reported a 5 million share private placement financing priced at $11 per share. Gritstone bio shares dropped 3.7% to $13.04 in after-hours trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

