Callaway Golf's Return on Invested Capital Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 10, 2021 11:53am   Comments
Callaway Golf's Return on Invested Capital Insights

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q2, Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) earned $107.27 million, a 40.96% increase from the preceding quarter. Callaway Golf also posted a total of $913.64 million in sales, a 40.21% increase since Q1. Callaway Golf earned $76.10 million, and sales totaled $651.62 million in Q1.

What Is ROIC?

Return on Invested Capital is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital invested by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROIC. A higher ROIC is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROIC suggests the opposite. In Q2, Callaway Golf posted an ROIC of 2.11%.

Keep in mind, while ROIC is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

For Callaway Golf, the positive return on invested capital ratio of 2.11% suggests that management is allocating their capital effectively. Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns.

Analyst Predictions

Callaway Golf reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.36/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.01/share.

 

