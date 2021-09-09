 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Huize Shares Dive On 7% Revenue Decline In Q2; Brokerage Income Falls 7.2%
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2021 8:37am   Comments
Share:
Huize Shares Dive On 7% Revenue Decline In Q2; Brokerage Income Falls 7.2%
  • Digital insurance platform Huize Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: HUIZreported a second-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 7% year-on-year to $33.9 million.
  • Q2 Revenue of RMB218.6 million was below its outlook of RMB230 million - RMB250 million.
  • The decrease was primarily due to a 5.1% decrease in FYP facilitated, offset by a 32.0% increase in renewal premiums.
  • Brokerage income declined 7.2% Y/Y to $33.7 million. Gross Written Premiums increased by 12.1% Y/Y to $103.5 million.
  • EPS loss was $(0.01). Operating loss widened to $(12.04) million.
  • Huize held $66.7 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Outlook: Huize expects to achieve FY21 revenue of RMB1.7 billion ($263 million), implying a 40% growth Y/Y, versus the consensus of $274.74 million.
  • The Chinese stocks are trading lower following reports of a renewed crackdown on the tech and internet sector.
  • Price Action: HUIZ shares traded lower by 7.5% at $2.73 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HUIZ)

Earnings Scheduled For September 9, 2021
Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
11 Financials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
63 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Penny Stocks Guidance Short Ideas Small Cap Movers Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com