Huize Shares Dive On 7% Revenue Decline In Q2; Brokerage Income Falls 7.2%
- Digital insurance platform Huize Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: HUIZ) reported a second-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 7% year-on-year to $33.9 million.
- Q2 Revenue of RMB218.6 million was below its outlook of RMB230 million - RMB250 million.
- The decrease was primarily due to a 5.1% decrease in FYP facilitated, offset by a 32.0% increase in renewal premiums.
- Brokerage income declined 7.2% Y/Y to $33.7 million. Gross Written Premiums increased by 12.1% Y/Y to $103.5 million.
- EPS loss was $(0.01). Operating loss widened to $(12.04) million.
- Huize held $66.7 million in cash and equivalents.
- Outlook: Huize expects to achieve FY21 revenue of RMB1.7 billion ($263 million), implying a 40% growth Y/Y, versus the consensus of $274.74 million.
- The Chinese stocks are trading lower following reports of a renewed crackdown on the tech and internet sector.
- Price Action: HUIZ shares traded lower by 7.5% at $2.73 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
