 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

LightInTheBox Clocks 7.3% Revenue Growth In Q2, Beats Consensus
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 07, 2021 6:42am   Comments
Share:
LightInTheBox Clocks 7.3% Revenue Growth In Q2, Beats Consensus
  • E-commerce platform LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd (NYSE: LITBreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 7.3% year-on-year to $122.2 million, beating the analyst consensus of $78.5 million.
  • Revenues generated from product sales were $119.3 million, compared with $107.2 million in Q2 of 2020. Revenues from service and others were $2.9 million, compared with $6.7 million in Q2 of 2020.
  • The gross margin expanded 330 bps to 46.8%.
  • The net income rose 11.6% Y/Y to $9.5 million.
  • Net income per ADS was flat at $0.08.
  • LightInTheBox held $58.2 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Price Action: LITB shares traded higher by 3.03% at $1.36 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LITB)

5 Stocks To Watch For September 7, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For September 7, 2021
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Penny Stocks Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com