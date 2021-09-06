 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Outset Medical's Return On Capital Employed Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 06, 2021 10:34am   Comments
Share:
Outset Medical's Return On Capital Employed Insights

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) brought in sales totaling $25.22 million during Q2 according to data provided by Benzinga Pro.However, earnings decreased 0.78%, resulting in a loss of $29.91 million. Outset Medical collected $22.92 million in revenue during Q1, but reported earnings showed a $29.68 million loss.

What Is ROCE?

Earnings data without context is not clear and can be difficult to base trading decisions on. Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) helps to filter signal from noise by measuring yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q2, Outset Medical posted an ROCE of -0.07%.

It is important to keep in mind that ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but does not account for factors that could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

ROCE is a powerful metric for comparing the effectiveness of capital allocation for similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Outset Medical is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and, ultimately, earnings per share (EPS) growth.

For Outset Medical, a negative ROCE ratio of -0.07% suggests that management may not be effectively allocating their capital.Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns; poor capital allocation can be a leech on the performance of a company over time.

Upcoming Earnings Estimate

Outset Medical reported Q2 earnings per share at $-0.66/share, which beat analyst predictions of $-0.69/share.

 

Related Articles (OM)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 18, 2021
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Xeris Gets OK For Initiating Hyperthyroidism Study, Merck-Eisai Snag FDA Approval For Drug Combo, Decision Day For Jazz Pharma
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Rejects FibroGen's Anemia Drug, Crinetics Gains On Positive Readout, BioCryst Withdraws Public Offering
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Dicerna Slips On Data, Novavax Tightlipped On US Vaccine Approval, Adagio IPO
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCEEarnings