 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Joann Shares Plummet As Q2 Results Miss Estimates
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 03, 2021 7:54am   Comments
Share:
Joann Shares Plummet As Q2 Results Miss Estimates
  • Joann Inc (NASDAQ: JOANreported a second-quarter FY22 sales decline of 29.8% year-on-year, to $496.9 million, missing the analyst consensus of $534.03 million.
  • Comparable sales decreased 29.9% versus last year and increased 8.1% on a two-year stack basis.
  • The gross margin expanded 410 basis points Y/Y to 53.7% and gained 460 basis points on a two-year basis.
  • The company reported a $(0.3) million operating loss compared to a profit of $48.1 million Q2 FY21.
  • The company held $22.1 million in cash and equivalents as of July 31, 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $23.5 million decreased 74.7% Y/Y.
  • Adjusted EPS of $(0.20) missed the analyst consensus of $(0.13).
  • Price Action: JOAN shares are trading lower by 14.58% at $10.90 in premarket on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JOAN)

Earnings Scheduled For September 2, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 11, 2021
A Look Into Consumer Cyclical Sector Value Stocks
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
5 Value Stocks In The Consumer Cyclical Sector
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Short Ideas Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com