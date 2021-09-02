Donaldson Stock Slides As FY22 EPS Outlook Lags Consensus; Plans 2% Stock Buyback
- Donaldson Company, Inc (NYSE: DCI) reported fourth-quarter sales growth of 25.2% year-over-year to $773.1 million, beating the consensus of $770.69 million.
- Sales by segments: Engine Products $528.1 million (+28.1% Y/Y) and Industrial Products $245 million (+19.5% Y/Y).
- EPS improved to $0.66 from $0.50 in 4Q20, in line with the consensus.
- The gross margin expanded by 70 bps to 34.4%.
- The operating income increased 35.7%Y/Y to $112 million, and the margin expanded by 110 bps to 14.5%.
- Donaldson generated cash from operating activities in the entire year of $401.9 million, compared to $387 million a year ago.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased to $141.9 million from $108.2 million last year, and margin expanded by 90 bps to 18.4%.
- The company repurchased ~0.8% of its outstanding shares for $63.5 million during Q4.
- FY22 Outlook: Donaldson expects EPS of $2.50 - $2.66 vs. consensus of $2.68.
- It expects net sales to increase 5% - 10% year-over-year.
- Donaldson anticipates gross margin to be flat to down slightly compared to FY21, primarily due to increased raw material costs. Operating margin of 14.1% - 14.7%.
- Donaldson expects to repurchase about 2% of its outstanding shares during FY22.
- Price Action: DCI shares are trading lower by 2.68% at $65.45 during the premarket session on Thursday.
