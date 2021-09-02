 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Donaldson Stock Slides As FY22 EPS Outlook Lags Consensus; Plans 2% Stock Buyback
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 02, 2021 8:47am   Comments
Share:
Donaldson Stock Slides As FY22 EPS Outlook Lags Consensus; Plans 2% Stock Buyback
  • Donaldson Company, Inc (NYSE: DCIreported fourth-quarter sales growth of 25.2% year-over-year to $773.1 million, beating the consensus of $770.69 million.
  • Sales by segments: Engine Products $528.1 million (+28.1% Y/Y) and Industrial Products $245 million (+19.5% Y/Y).
  • EPS improved to $0.66 from $0.50 in 4Q20, in line with the consensus.
  • The gross margin expanded by 70 bps to 34.4%.
  • The operating income increased 35.7%Y/Y to $112 million, and the margin expanded by 110 bps to 14.5%.
  • Donaldson generated cash from operating activities in the entire year of $401.9 million, compared to $387 million a year ago. 
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased to $141.9 million from $108.2 million last year, and margin expanded by 90 bps to 18.4%.
  • The company repurchased ~0.8% of its outstanding shares for $63.5 million during Q4.
  • FY22 Outlook: Donaldson expects EPS of $2.50 - $2.66 vs. consensus of $2.68.
  • It expects net sales to increase 5% - 10% year-over-year.
  • Donaldson anticipates gross margin to be flat to down slightly compared to FY21, primarily due to increased raw material costs. Operating margin of 14.1% - 14.7%.
  • Donaldson expects to repurchase about 2% of its outstanding shares during FY22.
  • Price Action: DCI shares are trading lower by 2.68% at $65.45 during the premarket session on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DCI)

Earnings Scheduled For September 2, 2021
A Look Into Donaldson's Debt
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Donaldson: Return On Capital Employed Insights
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Buybacks Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com