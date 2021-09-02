 Skip to main content

Veeva Clocks 29% Revenue Growth In Q2, Raises FY22 Outlook
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 02, 2021 7:46am   Comments
  • Industry cloud solutions provider Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE: VEEV) reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 29% year-on-year to $455.6 million beating the analyst consensus of $451.93 million.
  • Segments and margins: Subscription services revenues grew 29% Y/Y to $366.4 million. The corresponding non-GAAP gross margin expanded 30 bps to 85.9%.
  • Professional services and other revenue increased 27% Y/Y to $89.2 million, with the non-GAAP gross margin expanding 40 bps to 34.4%.
  • Non-GAAP operating income increased 33% Y/Y to $191.6 million.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.94 beat the consensus of $0.87.
  • Veeva held $2.3 billion in cash and equivalents and generated $119.1 million in operating cash flow.
  • Outlook: Veeva sees Q3 revenue of $464 million - $466 million, above the consensus of $459.94 million.
  • It sees a non-GAAP EPS of $0.87 - $0.88, above the consensus of $0.86.
  • Veeva sees FY22 revenue of $1.830 billion - $1.835 billion (prior $1.815 billion - $1.825 billion), above the consensus of $1.82 billion.
  • It sees a non-GAAP EPS of $3.57 (prior $3.49), higher than the consensus of $3.47.
  • Analyst ratings: SVB Leerink analyst Stephanie Davis maintained a Market Perform and raised the price target from $294 to $296, implying an 11.3% downside.
  • Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald reiterated a Buy and raised the price target from $336 to $385, implying a 15.2% upside.
  • Price Action: VEEV shares traded lower by 6.84% at $311 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

Latest Ratings for VEEV

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2021NeedhamMaintainsBuy
Sep 2021SVB LeerinkMaintainsMarket Perform
Jul 2021RBC CapitalInitiates Coverage OnOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for VEEV
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

