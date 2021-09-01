Dycom Industries Q2 Earnings Misses Consensus
- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) reported a second-quarter contract revenue decline of 4.4% year-over-year to $787.6 million, missing the consensus of $817.9 million.
- Adjusted EPS decreased to $0.60 from $1.18 in 2Q21, missing a consensus of $0.79.
- Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA declined by 28.1% Y/Y to $73.77 million, and margin contracted by 310 bps to 9.4%.
- The company repurchased 0.63 million common shares for $50 million at an average price of $79.16 per share during Q2.
- Dycom had cash and equivalents of $261.9 million as of July 31, 2021.
- Q3 Outlook: Dycom expects contract revenues to be in line and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to decrease as a percentage of contract revenues compared to the quarter ended October 24, 2020.
- Price Action: DY shares closed lower by 1.12% at $75.33 on Tuesday.
