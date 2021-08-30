 Skip to main content

Dingdong Clocks 78% Growth In Q2 Sales
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 30, 2021 9:34am   Comments
  • Dingdong (Cayman Ltd) (NYSE: DDLreported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 77.9% year-on-year, to RMB4.6 billion ($719.6 million).
  • The gross merchandise value for the quarter increased 80.8% Y/Y to RMB5.4 billion ($833.0 million).
  • The number of average monthly transacting users climbed 39.1% Y/Y to 8.4 million.
  • Product revenues rose 78.4% Y/Y, and Service revenues increased 40.4%.
  • The operating loss widened to RMB(1.9) billion or $(300.1) million.
  • The company held RMB7.3 billion ($1.13 million) in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Non-GAAP net loss per share was RMB(30.05) or $(4.65), compared to RMB(12.79) last year.
  • "For the third quarter, we expect to see a 100% year-over-year increase in total revenues, and improving gross margin, and a narrowing non-GAAP net loss margin," said Chief Strategy Officer Le Yu.
  • Price Action: DDL shares are trading higher by 3.14% at $22.03 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Movers Trading Ideas

