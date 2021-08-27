 Skip to main content

Ubiquiti Shares Pop On 52% Revenue Growth In Q4, Beats Consensus; Declares Dividend
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 27, 2021 12:21pm   Comments
  • Wireless and wireline network equipment provider Ubiquiti Inc (NYSE: UIreported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 51.5% year-on-year to $477.9 million, beating the analyst consensus of $463.9 million.
  • Segments: Enterprise Technology revenue grew 62.4% Y/Y to $314.4 million. Service Provider Technology revenue increased 34.1% Y/Y to $163.5 million.
  • Margin: The gross margin remained consistent at 48.3%.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $2.47 beat the consensus of $2.34.
  • Dividend: The board declared a $0.60 per share cash dividend payable on September 15 to shareholders of record on September 7.
  • The company intends to pay regular quarterly cash dividends of at least $0.60 per share during each quarter of FY22.
  • Price Action: UI shares traded higher by 7.87% at $324.20 on the last check Friday.

