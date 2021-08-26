VMware: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) fell 3.7% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 3.31% over the past year to $1.75, which beat the estimate of $1.64.

Revenue of $3,138,000,000 rose by 9.15% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,100,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 26, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6fdynucu

Price Action

52-week high: $172.00

Company's 52-week low was at $126.79

Price action over last quarter: down 3.35%

Company Profile

VMware, a majority-owned subsidiary of Dell, is an industry leader in virtual machines for data center servers and computer desktops. The software provider operates in the three segments of licenses, maintenance, and professional services. Customers include enterprises utilizing data centers, end-user computing, cloud providers, and software-defined networking. The Palo Alto, California, firm operates and sells on a global scale, with about half its revenue from the United States, through direct sales, distributors, and partnerships.