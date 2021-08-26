Hain Celestial Shares Slide As Q4 Revenue Miss, Weak Q1 Outlook
- Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ: HAIN) reported a fourth-quarter FY21 sales decline of 12% year-on-year, to $450.65 million, missing the analyst consensus of $459.23 million.
- North American sales fell 15% Y/Y, and International sales fell 7%.
- The gross margin decreased 41 basis points Y/Y to 25.0%.
- The operating margin was 9.2%, and operating income for the quarter rose 64.4% to $41.6 million.
- The company held $75.8 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
- Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $50.2 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $68.1 million increased 9.5% Y/Y.
- Adjusted EPS of $0.39 met the analyst consensus estimate.
- Hain Celestial's Board has approved an additional $300 million share repurchase authorization.
- Outlook: Hain Celestial sees low single-digit adjusted net sales growth for FY22.
- Net sales to be down low to mid-single digits on an adjusted basis and down low double digits on a reported basis in Q1.
- Price Action: HAIN shares are trading lower by 8.95% at $36.42 on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Short Ideas Movers Trading Ideas