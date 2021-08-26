 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Hain Celestial Shares Slide As Q4 Revenue Miss, Weak Q1 Outlook
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2021 3:50pm   Comments
Share:
Hain Celestial Shares Slide As Q4 Revenue Miss, Weak Q1 Outlook
  • Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ: HAINreported a fourth-quarter FY21 sales decline of 12% year-on-year, to $450.65 million, missing the analyst consensus of $459.23 million.
  • North American sales fell 15% Y/Y, and International sales fell 7%.
  • The gross margin decreased 41 basis points Y/Y to 25.0%.
  • The operating margin was 9.2%, and operating income for the quarter rose 64.4% to $41.6 million.
  • The company held $75.8 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $50.2 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $68.1 million increased 9.5% Y/Y.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.39 met the analyst consensus estimate.
  • Hain Celestial's Board has approved an additional $300 million share repurchase authorization.
  • Outlook: Hain Celestial sees low single-digit adjusted net sales growth for FY22.
  • Net sales to be down low to mid-single digits on an adjusted basis and down low double digits on a reported basis in Q1.
  • Price Action: HAIN shares are trading lower by 8.95% at $36.42 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HAIN)

45 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Recap: Hain Celestial Group Q4 Earnings
Earnings Outlook For Hain Celestial Group
Understanding Hain Celestial Group's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Short Ideas Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com