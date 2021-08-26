 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Titan Machinery Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2021 12:43pm   Comments
Share:
Titan Machinery Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates
  • Titan Machinery Inc (NASDAQ: TITN) reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 24.4% year-on-year, to $377.63 million, beating the analyst consensus of $372.72 million.
  • Equipment sales increased 34.5% Y/Y, and Parts sales rose 6.2%.
  • Gross profit rose 19.6% Y/Y to $75 million, and the margin fell 80 basis points to 19.9%.
  • Operating expenses climbed 7.5% Y/Y to $57.1 million.
  • The operating margin was 4.4%, and operating income for the quarter rose 71.1% to $16.4 million.
  • The company held $65.6 million in cash and equivalents as of July 31, 2021.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities for the six months totaled $28.6 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $23.5 million rose 48.7% Y/Y.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.57 beat the analyst consensus of $0.44.
  • Outlook: Titan Machinery raised FY22 EPS outlook to $2.00 - $2.20 (prior $1.65 - $1.85) versus the consensus of $1.85.
  • The company noted supply chains remain tight.
  • Price Action: TITN shares are trading lower by 1.96% at $29.34 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TITN)

45 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Titan Machinery: Q2 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For August 26, 2021
What Does Titan Machinery's Debt Look Like?
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com