Earnings Outlook For Lantronix

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 26. Here is Benzinga's essential guide to Lantronix's Q4 earnings report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts expect Lantronix earnings of $0.05 per share. Revenue will likely be around $19.27 million, according to the consensus estimate. Lantronix reported a profit of $0.04 per share when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $17.40 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 25.0% increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 10.77% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.03 0.05 0.05 0.03 EPS Actual 0.05 0.03 0.05 0.04 Revenue Estimate 17.10 M 17.27 M 17.53 M 17.20 M Revenue Actual 17.11 M 16.59 M 17.15 M 17.40 M

Want Real-Time Earnings Calendar Updates?

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.4%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Lantronix is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.