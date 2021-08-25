 Skip to main content

Quhuo Stock Gains As Q2 Revenue Tops Consensus
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2021 8:54am   Comments
  • Quhuo Ltd (NASDAQ: QHreported second-quarter revenue growth of 81.1% year-over-year to RMB991.8 million ($153.6 million), beating the consensus of $143.76 million.
  • Revenues from on-demand delivery solutions increased 74.1% Y/Y, mobility service solutions surged 336.9% Y/Y, and housekeeping and accommodation solutions increased 56 times year-over-year.
  • Adjusted net income was RMB9.9 million ($1.5 million), compared to RMB21 million in 2Q20.
  • Quhuo reported an operating loss of RMB(14.7) million or $(2.3) million, compared to an operating profit of RMB29.6 million in 2Q20.
  • Adjusted EBITDA improved to RMB29.1 million ($4.5 million), compared to RMB(78.5) million in Q1 FY21.
  • G&A expenses were RMB84.7 million ($13.1 million), increasing 187.2% Y/Y due to increased share-based compensation and professional service expenses.
  • Quhuo provided services in 1,205 business circles across 139 cities nationwide in Q2, compared to 952 business circles across 75 cities in the same period in 2020.
  • As of June 30, 2021, the company had cash and equivalents of RMB248.6 million ($38.5 million) and short-term debt of RMB141.6 million ($21.9 million).
  • Q3 outlook: Quhuo expects total revenues of RMB1.10 billion-RMB1.20 billion, representing an increase of 43%-56% year-over-year.
  • Price Action: QH shares are trading higher by 11.24% at $2.87 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

