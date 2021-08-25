Nordstrom Stock Plunges Despite Raising FY21 Revenue Growth Outlook
- Nordstrom Inc (NYSE: JWN) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 96.4% year-on-year, to $3.66 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $3.31 billion.
- Net sales increased 101% Y/Y and decreased 6% from the same period in FY19.
- Nordstrom net sales increased 127% Y/Y and decreased 5% versus Q2 FY19.
- Nordstrom Rack net sales rose 61% Y/Y and decreased 8% compared to Q2 FY19.
- Digital sales increased 30% Y/Y and increased 24% compared to Q2 FY19.
- EPS of $0.49 beat the analyst consensus of $0.28.
- The gross margin jumped 1370 basis points Y/Y to 34.6%, primarily due to leverage from higher net sales and lower markdowns. The gross margin was flat versus Q2 FY19.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the six months was $347 million compared to $(746) million last year.
- Net cash provided by operating activities for the six months totaled $545 million with a free cash flow of $334 million.
- Nordstrom’s debt as of July 31, 2021, amounted to $2.8 billion.
- Nordstrom held $487 million in cash and equivalents as of July 31, 2021.
- Outlook: Nordstrom expects FY21 revenue growth, including retail sales and credit card revenues, of more than 35% (prior over 25%).
- Price Action: JWN shares are trading lower by 10.9% at $33.69 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
