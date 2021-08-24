 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Best Buy Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 24, 2021 9:20am   Comments
Share:
Why Best Buy Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) is trading higher Tuesday after the company announced better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued guidance above estimates. 

Best Buy reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $2.98 per share, which beat the estimate of $1.85 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $11.85 billion, which beat the estimate of $11.49 billion. 

Best Buy expects third-quarter enterprise revenue to be in a range of $11.4 billion to $11.6 billion versus the estimate of $10.55 billion. The company expects full-year enterprise revenue to be in a range of $51 billion to $52 billion versus the estimate of $49.3 billion. 

“Customer demand for technology products and services during the quarter was extraordinarily high,” said Corie Barry, CEO of Best Buy.

Price Action: Best Buy has traded as high as $128.57 and as low as $95.93 over a 52-week period.

At last check Tuesday, the stock was up 5.66% at $118.62.

Photo by Mike Mozart from Flickr.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BBY)

Best Buy: Q2 Earnings Insights
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Higher Ahead Of Earnings
5 Stocks To Watch For August 24, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For August 24, 2021
Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For Best Buy
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For August 11
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Corie Barry why it's movingEarnings News Guidance

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com