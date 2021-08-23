 Skip to main content

Ituran Stock Gains As Q2 Result Tops Estimates
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 23, 2021 1:41pm   Comments
  • Ituran Location and Control Ltd (NASDAQ: ITRNreported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 26.5% year-on-year, to $67.46 million, beating the analyst consensus of $65.85 million.
  • Location-based service subscription fees accounted for 70% of total revenues, and product revenues constituted 30%.
  • Revenues from subscription fees rose 7% Y/Y to $46.9 million. The subscriber base was 1.81 million as of June 30, 2021.
  • Product revenues surged 114% to $20.5 million, as Q2 2020 was impacted due to the Covid-related economic shutdowns.
  • Gross profit for the quarter was rose 11% Y/Y to $30.8 million, with the margin contracting 620 basis points to 45.7%.
  • The operating margin was 20.4%, and operating income for the quarter totaled $13.8 million compared to a loss of $(4.9) million in Q2 FY20.
  • Cash flow from operations amounted to $19 million in Q2.
  • EBITDA of $18.2 million increased 30% Y/Y.
  • EPS of $0.44 beat the analyst consensus of $0.39.
  • The company held $65.6 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • On August 4, 2021, Ituran decided to continue executing the $19 million remainder of a $25 million share buy-back program first announced in 2019.
  • Price Action: ITRN shares are trading higher by 2.79% at $25.79 on the last check Monday.

