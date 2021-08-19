 Skip to main content

Cato Corp Reports 23% Revenue Growth In Q2
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2021 2:52pm   Comments
  • Cato Corp (NYSE: CATOreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 23.53% year-on-year, to $207.75 million. Sales decreased 2% versus the same period in 2019.
  • Same-store sales for the quarter increased 23% versus last year and decreased 5% versus the same period in 2019.
  • The gross margin for the quarter was 43.9% versus 20.2% last year.
  • The company held $29.3 million in cash and equivalents as of July 31, 2021.
  • EPS was $0.62 versus $(0.30) last year.
  • Cato said it remains cautiously optimistic about the remainder of the year.
  • Price Action: CATO shares are trading higher by 2.15% at $16.63 on the last check Thursday.

