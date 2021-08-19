 Skip to main content

MINISO Group Posts 59% Revenue Growth In Q4
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2021 2:23pm   Comments
  • MINISO Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: MNSOreported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 59.2% year-on-year, to RMB2.47 billion ($382.9 million).
  • Gross profit increased 68.4% Y/Y to RMB639.1 million ($99.0 million). The gross margin was 25.8% versus 24.4% last year.
  • Operating income for the quarter was RMB187.8 million ($29.1 million).
  • MINISO Group said the COVID-19 pandemic continued to impact its operations and results in the June quarter.
  • It reported Adjusted earnings per ADS of $0.07.
  • Outlook: For Q1 FY22, MINISO Group sees revenue of RMB2.45 billion - RMB2.65 billion, up 18.2% - 27.9% Y/Y.
  • Price Action: MNSO shares are trading lower by 0.69% at $13.02 on the last check Thursday.

