MINISO Group Posts 59% Revenue Growth In Q4
- MINISO Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: MNSO) reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 59.2% year-on-year, to RMB2.47 billion ($382.9 million).
- Gross profit increased 68.4% Y/Y to RMB639.1 million ($99.0 million). The gross margin was 25.8% versus 24.4% last year.
- Operating income for the quarter was RMB187.8 million ($29.1 million).
- MINISO Group said the COVID-19 pandemic continued to impact its operations and results in the June quarter.
- It reported Adjusted earnings per ADS of $0.07.
- Outlook: For Q1 FY22, MINISO Group sees revenue of RMB2.45 billion - RMB2.65 billion, up 18.2% - 27.9% Y/Y.
- Price Action: MNSO shares are trading lower by 0.69% at $13.02 on the last check Thursday.
