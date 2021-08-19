 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Are Kohl's Shares Rallying After Q2 Earnings
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2021 12:33pm   Comments
Share:
Why Are Kohl's Shares Rallying After Q2 Earnings
  • Kohl's Corp (NYSE: KSS) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 30.5% year-on-year, to $4.45 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $3.99 billion. Net sales increased 31.4%.
  • Gross margin for the quarter expanded by 942 basis points to 42.5%.
  • The operating margin was 12.8%, and operating income for the quarter rose 383% Y/Y to $570 million.
  • Adjusted EPS of $2.48 beat the analyst consensus of $1.16.
  • Kohl's plans to buy back $500 million to $700 million of shares in 2021.
  • Kohl's quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share is payable September 22, 2021, to shareholders of record on September 8, 2021.
  • Kohl's held $2.6 billion in cash and equivalents as of July 31, 2021. Net cash provided by operating activities for the six months totaled $1.7 billion.
  • Outlook: Kohl's sees FY21 net sales increase in the low twenties percentage (prior mid-to-high teens percentage).
  • The company raised FY21 adjusted EPS guidance to $5.80 - $6.10 (prior $3.80 - $4.20) versus the consensus of $4.35.
  • Price Action: KSS shares are trading higher by 6.73% at $55.3 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KSS)

38 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Why Kohl's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Recap: Kohl's Q2 Earnings
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Plunge Ahead Of Jobless Claims; Crude Oil Down Over 3%
Earnings Scheduled For August 19, 2021
Understanding Kohl's's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings Long Ideas News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com