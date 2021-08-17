 Skip to main content

Walmart Q2 Earnings Smashes Estimates
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 17, 2021 8:47am   Comments
  • Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMTreported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 2.4% year-on-year, to $141 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $136.88 billion.
  • Net sales from the Walmart U.S. increased 5.3% Y/Y, Walmart International declined 15.2%, and Sam's club rose 13.9%.
  • Walmart U.S. Q2 comp sales without fuel grew 5.2%.
  • The operating margin was 5.2%, and operating income for the quarter rose 21.4% to $7.4 billion.
  • The company held $22.8 billion in cash and equivalents as of July 31, 2021.
  • Cash provided by operating activities totaled $12.4 billion year-to-date with a free cash flow of $7.4 billion.
  • Adjusted EPS of $1.78 beat the analyst consensus of $1.56.
  • "Our global eCommerce sales are on track to reach $75 billion by the end of the year, further strengthening our position as a leader in omnichannel," said Doug McMillon, President and CEO, Walmart.
  • Outlook: Walmart sees Q3 FY22 EPS of $1.30 - $1.40 versus the consensus of $1.31.
  • The company currently sees FY22 EPS of $6.20 - $6.35 versus the consensus of $6.02. Walmart U.S. comp sales growth of 5%-6%, excluding fuel.
  • Price Action: WMT shares are trading higher by 0.40% at $151.35 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

