5 Stocks To Watch For August 17, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 17, 2021 4:57am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For August 17, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $136.74 billion before the opening bell. Walmart shares fell 0.2% to $150.50 in after-hours trading.
  • Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong forecast for the current quarter. Fabrinet shares surged 6.2% to $95.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE: A) to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $1.54 billion after the closing bell. Agilent shares gained 1.8% to close at $162.07 on Monday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NYSE: SAVE) lowered its guidance for the third quarter. The company said it now expects sales of $885 million-$955 million, versus earlier forecast of $1 billion -$1.01 billion. Spirit Airlines shares dropped 2.6% to $23.64 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) to have earned $4.43 per share on revenue of $40.73 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Home Depot shares fell 0.4% to $333.65 in after-hours trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

