 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Acacia Research Stocks Slides After Q2 Results
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2021 2:44pm   Comments
Share:
Acacia Research Stocks Slides After Q2 Results
  • Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ: ACTGreported second-quarter revenues of $17.4 million compared to $2.12 million in 2Q20.
  • Operating income recovered to $1.64 million from a loss of $(6.75) million a year ago.
  • EPS improved to $0.23 from $0.09 in 2Q20.
  • Acacia continued to recognize gains during Q2 in the value of the life sciences portfolio acquired in June 2020, driving $25.8 million in realized and unrealized gains in the quarter. To date, Acacia has recovered $212 million of the purchase price of $282 million.
  • Book value totaled $147.1 million as of June 30, 2021, versus $292.5 million as of December 31, 2020.
  • Assuming full exercise of all issued derivatives, Acacia's pro forma book value would rise to $942.8 million, up from $882.5 million as of December 31, 2020.
  • Cash, cash equivalents, and equity investments at fair value totaled $320.6 million on June 30, 2021.
  • Equity securities without readily determinable fair value totaled $176.0 million on June 30, 2021. Investment securities representing equity method investments totaled $31.8 million.
  • Acacia Research's capital base, consisting of cash, public, and private investments, and additional available capital pursuant to the partnership with Starboard Value LP, stands at $770 million.
  • Price Action: ACTG shares are trading lower by 2.43% at $5.61 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACTG)

Acacia Research: Q2 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For August 16, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com