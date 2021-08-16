Logan Ridge Finance: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) decreased 0.0% after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share fell 94.74% year over year to $0.01, which missed the estimate of $0.04.
Revenue of $5,044,000 decreased by 27.93% year over year, which beat the estimate of $4,500,000.
Outlook
Logan Ridge Finance hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Details Of The Call
Date: Aug 16, 2021
Time: 11:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wk8aafcs
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $28.90
52-week low: $24.99
Price action over last quarter: Up 38.30%
Company Profile
Logan Ridge Finance Corp is a business development company that invests primarily in first lien loans and, to a lesser extent, second lien loans and equity securities issued by lower middle market companies. The company invests in performing, well-established middle market businesses that operate across a wide range of industries. It employs fundamental credit analysis, targeting investments in businesses with relatively low levels of cyclicality and operating risk.
