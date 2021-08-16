Logan Ridge Finance: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) decreased 0.0% after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 94.74% year over year to $0.01, which missed the estimate of $0.04.

Revenue of $5,044,000 decreased by 27.93% year over year, which beat the estimate of $4,500,000.

Outlook

Logan Ridge Finance hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 16, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wk8aafcs

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $28.90

52-week low: $24.99

Price action over last quarter: Up 38.30%

Company Profile

Logan Ridge Finance Corp is a business development company that invests primarily in first lien loans and, to a lesser extent, second lien loans and equity securities issued by lower middle market companies. The company invests in performing, well-established middle market businesses that operate across a wide range of industries. It employs fundamental credit analysis, targeting investments in businesses with relatively low levels of cyclicality and operating risk.