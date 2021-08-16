 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For August 16, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2021 4:43am   Comments
5 Stocks To Watch For August 16, 2021

 

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $486.88 million after the closing bell. Fabrinet shares fell 1.3% to close at $90.68 on Friday.
  • Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced plans to buy Apple Leisure Group from KKR & Co and KSL Capital Partners for $2.7 billion in cash. Hyatt shares slipped 0.5% to close at $72.14 on Friday.
  • Analysts expect DouYu International Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: DOYU) to report a quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $361.59 million before the opening bell. DouYu shares gained 0.6% to $3.47 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Communications Systems, Inc (NYSE: JCS) reported a Q2 loss of $0.20 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.21 per share. Its consolidated sales from continuing operations rose 14% to $11.0 million. Communications Systems shares fell 0.6% to settle at $6.91 on Friday.
  • Analysts are expecting Roblox Corp (NASDAQ: RBLX) to have earned $0.23 per share on revenue of $689.85 million in the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Roblox shares rose 0.1% to $84.04 in after-hours trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

