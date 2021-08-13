 Skip to main content

Vasta Platform Stock Gains As Q2 Revenue Surge 17%, Plan For 1M Share Buyback
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 13, 2021 9:24am   Comments
  • Education company Vasta Platform Ltd’s (NASDAQ: VSTAboard of directors has approved its first share repurchase program.
  • Vasta plans to repurchase up to 1 million in Class A common shares beginning August 17, 2021, continuing until the earlier completion or February 17, 2022.
  • Vasta expects to utilize its existing funds to fund the repurchases.
  • The company held R$416.2 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Vasta Platform reported second-quarter FY21 net revenue growth of 17% to R$141.14 million. Adjusted EBITDA loss widened to R$(17.2) million, and adjusted net loss increased to R$(25.18) million.
  • Price Action: VSTA shares traded higher by 15% at $7.20 in premarket on the last check Friday.

