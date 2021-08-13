 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For August 13, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 13, 2021 4:57am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) reported upbeat results for its third quarter on Thursday. The company said Disney+ paid subscribers increased to 116 million from 57.5 million in the year-ago period and up from the 103.6 million reported in the second quarter. Disney’s Parks, Experiences and Products segment had revenue of $4.34 billion, up over 100% year-over-year. Disney shares climbed 5.7% to $189.50 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Wall Street expects DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXPE) to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $260.00 billion before the opening bell. DXP Enterprises shares dropped 6.7% to close at $30.50 on Thursday.
  • Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Thursday. However, the company warned, "In the near term, we anticipate that the impact of Covid-19 and the introduction and spread of new variants of the virus, including the delta variant, will continue to affect overall travel behavior, including how often and when guests book and cancel." Airbnb shares fell 4.5% to $144.3 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Analysts are expecting Diversey Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: DSEY) to have earned $0.11 per share on revenue of $666.13 million. The company will release earnings before the market open. Diversey shares rose 1.1% to close at $16.17 on Thursday.
  • Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: CODX) reported upbeat results for its second quarter. Co-Diagnostics shares jumped 11.6% to $10.79 in the after-hours trading session.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

